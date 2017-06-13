× MBI investigator/state trooper arrested for DUI

SENATOBIA, Miss. — An MBI investigator and state trooper was caught driving under the influence, according to Senatobia Police.

According to the arrest report, someone called police about a Chevy Tahoe “being all over the road and using blue lights to move people over” on I-55 near the 740 Bypass in Senatobia.

An officer spotted the Tahoe on the side of the road and said it flashed blue lights on and off when the officer passed by.

The officer then checked on the driver and noted he had an “intoxicating odor,” was slurring his speech and was unsteady when he got out of the car.

According to the report, the driver, Lt. Timothy Lee Douglas of Batesville, said he works for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and admitted drinking too much. He refused a breathalyzer.

The officer arrested Douglas for DUI.