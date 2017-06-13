× Manhunt underway for Arkansas police lieutenant’s killer

NEWPORT, Ark. — A manhunt is underway after an Arkansas police lieutenant was gunned down Monday evening.

Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford was rushed to a Newport hospital after he was shot near Remmel Park, but later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released additional information regarding his death.

The 15-year veteran of the force was reportedly an exemplary officer.

In 2016, he was named Jackson County’s Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and graduated from the FBI National Academy Program, THV11 reported.

He was one of only three officers to receive the honor of attending the academy from the area.

Lt. Weatherford was also reportedly in the process of obtaining his Master’s Degree in criminal justice at the University of Arkansas campus in Little Rock.

Now, police are on the hunt for his killer.

Monday evening multiple law enforcement agencies and K9 units searched the area, but were unable to locate a suspect, ABC News reported.

The Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation.