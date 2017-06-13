× Man in critical condition following I-40 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning shooting on the interstate left one man in critical condition.

The victim and two other individuals were driving westbound on I-40 near the Sycamore View exit early Tuesday morning when a red Impala pulled up beside them.

Without warning, the driver opened fire.

The male victim was rushed to St. Francis Hospital but was later transferred to the Regional Medical Center.

Memphis police said the suspect may be known to the victims.

No one is in custody.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.