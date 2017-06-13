Madison Mill recalls 25,000 baby safety gates in the US

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee-based company is recalling thousands of baby safety gates.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the openings in Madison Mill’s Fold Away Gate are large enough for young children to slip their head through, posing a strangulation hazard.

Small children can also fit underneath the gate allowing access to restricted areas.

More than 25,000 gates have been recalled in the United States.

An additional 68,000 were recalled in Canada.

If you have this product, call Madison Mill at (877) 220-4705 for a full refund.