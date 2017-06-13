× Home of mass murder suspect destroyed in fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. — The home of accused Mississippi mass murderer Willie Cory Godbolt burned to the ground over the weekend and it could take weeks for investigators to determine the cause.

The Daily Leader said authorities received a fire call around 4:30 Sunday morning.

Despite a fast response time, the mobile home was completely destroyed by the fire.

It’s unclear if Godbolt’s wife and children were still living in the home at the time of the fire, but they were not there when the fire happened.

Police wouldn’t save if they believed the fire was the result of arson.

Godbolt is accused of killing eight people over the Memorial Day weekend.