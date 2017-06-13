× FDA: Rawhide chew products recalled due to possible chemical contamination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — United Pet Group issued a recall for multiple different brands of rawhide dog chews saying they could be contaminated with chemicals.

The recall includes American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, Health Hide, Healthy Hide — Good ‘n’ Fun and Healthy Hide — Good’n’Fit.

The company received several reports that dogs are getting sick after eating the treats.

Customers also reported a foul odor coming from the product.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall only applies to dog chews that contain rawhide and have lot codes that begin with AH, AV, A, AI, AO or AB.

The lot code is listed on the back of the package.

The products also have an expiration date between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.

If you have one of these products, call United Pet Group at 1-855-215-4962 for a refund.