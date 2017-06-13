× Driver killed on Hernando DeSoto Bridge identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed following a crash on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge has been identified.

The driver was 49-year-old Christopher Owens.

According to the incident report, the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was heading westbound across the I-40 bridge when he noticed a broken-down car in the far right lane.

Unable to get over due to traffic, the driver allegedly plowed into the car.

Owens, who was underneath the front of the vehicle trying to fix it, was pinned underneath.

He died from his injuries.