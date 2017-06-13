Don’t miss the Bacon Brothers at the Germantown Performing Arts Center!

From two award-winning careers in film, comes music sensation, The Bacon Brothers!
Michael, a renowned film score composer and Kevin, known for dozens of roles on television and in the movies.
But the two share another passion, performing together, with the band they’ve had now, for over 20 years!
They take the stage this week, at the Germantown Performing Arts Center.
Photo Gallery
- The Bacon Brothers
- Live Performance
- Wednesday, June 14 7:30 p.m.
- Germantown Performing Arts Center
- 1801 Exeter Rd
- (901) 751-7500
- For Tickets
For YouTube Link
For Web Exclusive YouTube Link