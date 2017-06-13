× Deputy relieved of duty after reported domestic incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County deputy has been relieved of duty without pay following an alleged domestic incident involving a family member.

Deputy Terrell Turnage was off-duty when he was reportedly involved in an altercation with his wife.

Authorities wouldn’t give any further details about the incident.

However, they did say Turnage left the scene before they arrived.

Turnage turned himself in and was charged with domestic assault.

He posted bond and will appear in court on June 30.