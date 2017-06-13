× California artist gets contract to design ‘I Am A Man Plaza’ in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “I Am A Man Plaza” is one of the most expensive public art projects ever in Memphis. It will go near ground zero of the Memphis civil rights movement, yet a Memphian is not building it.

An artist from Los Angeles has won the contract for the project near Clayborn Temple in Downtown Memphis.

Still, the UrbanArt Commission, which handles the selection process, claims it is committed to supporting more local artists.

