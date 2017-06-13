× Armed man on crutches tries to steal narcotics from pharmacy, crawls into getaway car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man on crutches didn’t let his mobility challenges get in the way of attempting a robbery.

Police spoke to a man at the CVS in the 2100 block of Union Avenue who said the suspect came into the store around 1:30 p.m. using crutches and seemed to be having difficulties. The man said he offered to help him get to the back of the store, but the suspect declined.

Police said he did make his way to the back, where he passed a note to the pharmacy employee demanding narcotics. He lifted his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband.

The suspect then turned around and left the building. The complainant told police he was moving as fast as he could and tripped twice during his escape.

The second time he fell, he abandoned his crutches and crawled to a gray 2008-model Dodge Charger, according to the police report. He got into the car, which was occupied by a driver and perhaps another passenger, and it sped away.