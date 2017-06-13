× Arkansas State Police: 18-year-old being held in connection to officer’s death

NEWPORT, Ark. — An 18-year-old is being held in connection to the death of Newport Police Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Weatherford was one of several officers responding to a vehicle break-in call Monday evening.

After a foot chase through a residential area, the man allegedly turned and opened fire, striking the officer.

Lt. Weatherford was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Arkansas State Police and prosecuting attorneys are working to figure out charges for the suspect.

Due to the fact he has not been charged, the suspect’s name will not be released at this time.

Procession for Lt. Patrick Weatherford- Many emotions by those who came to pay respect by witnessing his body being brought home to Newport pic.twitter.com/iurLwketMK — Erika Ferrando THV11 (@ErikaFerrandoTV) June 13, 2017

WATCH– Authorities escort the body of fallen Newport police Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford back home

Read more: https://t.co/UJlrBK49Up pic.twitter.com/XS6wm4CpNW — THV11 (@THV11) June 13, 2017