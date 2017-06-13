× 81-year-old with medical issues reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 81-year-old woman is missing, and she’s considered endangered.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Clara Lee Woodard. She was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday outside of her home in the 1000 block of Rosewood Avenue.

According to the alert, she has dementia and other physical ailments for which she needs medication.

Woodard is described as a 5-foot-6, 110-pound black woman with brown eyes and blackish-gray hair she had in a ponytail. She was wearing an orange shirt, black pants and a black hat.

If you see her, call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.