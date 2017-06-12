What parents need to look out for to prevent ‘dry drowning’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A warning from health care professionals after a 4-year-old died from "dry drowning" in Texas.

Francisco Delgado went swimming over Memorial Day weekend.

Several days later, "Baby Frankie" was dead.

Doctors said they found fluid in Frankie's lungs and around his heart -- a sign of "dry drowning."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, "injury" drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children.

One to two percent of those involve "dry" or "delayed drowning."

Doctors said it's important that parents recognize the symptoms and get help immediately.

They told Fox 8 the condition manifests itself in two common ways.

In the first, the child is underwater and gets water in the back of their throats. The voice box immediately begins to vibrate or spasm, causing the child to have difficulty breathing.

In this scenario, you will be able to see the child's rib cage in between the breaths.

Sometimes, the child will experience vomiting, chest pain, extreme fatigue, irritability or even have diarrhea.

If your child has any of these symptoms it's best to get them to a health care provider immediately.