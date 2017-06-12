Volunteer firefighters come to bride, groom’s rescue

AVON, Conn. — One couple will have a story to tell their grandchildren after their wedding day was saved by their volunteer fire department.

The lucky couple had just said “I do” when they discovered the trolley bus that was suppose to take them to their reception had caught fire.

After putting out the flames, the Avon Volunteer Fire Department stepped up and offered to give them a lift.

“Engine 14 with a crew of four – Lt. Kaswer, Lt. Baldwin, Firefighter Costill, and Firefighter Del Gallo – had the wonderful honor of making sure the happy couple didn’t miss their own party,” the department posted on Facebook Saturday.

The happy couple didn’t seem to mind — they were all smiles the entire way.