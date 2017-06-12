× Two men injured following early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was taken into custody following a double shooting overnight.

According to police, it all started when Ashley Sykes began moving items to a home on Inez around 1 a.m. Monday.

An incident report isn’t clear if the items belonged to her or someone else.

The witness said she saw Sykes with a gun as she was coming around the side of the house.

When two men approached her trying to ask what she was doing, she pulled the gun and shot both of them.

One was hit only once, while the other was shot multiple times.

Both were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Once police arrived on the scene, a black Suzuki was spotted driving down the street.

Witnesses immediately alerted police to the vehicle, saying the driver was the one responsible for the shooting.

Sykes was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault/ bodily harm.