Power out for thousands of MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many MLGW customers are finding themselves in the dark — and in the heat — Monday evening.

MLGW is reporting more than 6,000 accounts without power. Each account could represent more than one person affected.

Areas that are most affected are the neighborhoods in the southwest corner inside the I-240 loop as well as part of southeast Shelby County.

Traffic lights are out near Highway 385 and Hacks Cross.

There are no storms in this area, so the outages are likely not related to weather. It’s unclear what caused the loss of power.