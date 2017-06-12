× Police: Warning about erratic driving led up to 2-year-old being shot in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released more information about what lead up to a shooting that left a two-year-old in extremely critical condition over the weekend.

Memphis police said child’s mother was picking up her sons from work in the 6700 block of Winchester Sunday evening when several cars started driving erratically in the parking lot.

One of the cars — a Chevrolet Camry — almost hit her, she said, so she yelled out the window “Don’t hit my car.”

The driver reportedly yelled something back, but the woman said she didn’t understand what.

As she was turning onto Kirby Parkway she realized the same driver was following her.

That’s when shots were fired, hitting the 2-year-old in the head.

The mother drove to a nearby fire station where she was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.

She has been in and out of surgery since her arrival.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

Police told WREG they believe four men were inside the Camry at the time of the shooting.

They were last seen heading southbound on Kirby.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.