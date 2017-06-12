× Police: Teen charged in 10-year-old’s murder

THORNTON, Col. — A teenager has been arrested for first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.

Kiaya Cambell was discovered dead just over a mile away from her father’s home Thursday after she was reported missing by her family the day before.

Authorities confirmed on Friday they are investigating her death as a homicide.

They said the little girl was last seen with a 15-year-old who is the son of Kiaya’s father’s girlfriend.

The teen said the two became separated during a thunderstorm Wednesday night.

She was reported missing just before midnight, KDVR reported.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the little girl’s death.

Police wouldn’t confirm if the teenager arrested is the girlfriend’s son.

An exact cause of death has not been released.

The family has opened a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.