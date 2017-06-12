× Police: Feds to help investigate after headless body, severed head discovered in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Authorities say they have received very little information after a headless body and a set of human remains were discovered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Over the weekend, Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance told WAPT a resident called 911 after waking up to find a severed head on the front porch.

Several hours later, another resident discovered a man’s burned torso in a field.

The two crime scenes were within a mile of each other, but during a news conference Monday authorities were unwilling to connect the two, saying they needed to cover the basics first.

They said the first thing they have to do is identify the person and then determine if the body parts are from the same individual.

Despite having leads, they said they have not drawn those basic conclusions yet.

An autopsy of the body parts should be completed by the medical examiner sometime this week.

Federal agencies have been brought in to help with the investigation.

Commander Tyree Jones said authorities do not yet have a motive for the killing.

Asked whether it might be gang-related, he refused to speculate.

He had previously said just finding the head earlier wasn’t typical of a homicide scene.