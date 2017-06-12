× MPD: woman carjacked at a gas station on Appling Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in front of a gas station in broad daylight.

It happened on Appling Road near I-40.

“I work around the corner,” said customer Antonique Wilkins. “It’s pretty quiet here.”

A woman told police she was sitting in her rental car parked in front around 3 p.m. Saturday while her husband checked out inside.

She says she noticed a stranger, Jonathan Ivy, pacing the parking lot, and then all of a sudden, he jumped into her car.

He reportedly aimed a gun at her and demanded she get out.

All the while, her husband says he heard the car crank and then saw it speed off.

Thankfully, his wife wasn’t hurt.

Ivy was seen on the interstate. Officers put out a broadcast and spotted his car at I-40 and Covington.

That’s when a chase began.

Police report Ivy bailed out of the car at Austin Peay Highway and Palm Street, where officers then chased him through woods.

They eventually nabbed him and took him to the hospital for cuts and scrapes from running through the thick brush.

He is now in jail, charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

“It just makes you scared. Everywhere is getting messed up. Every neighborhood,” said Wilkins.

WREG reached out to the victim to see how she’s doing, but we have yet to hear back.

Ivy is being held on a $50,000 bond.