× MPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects in separate shootings that happened in Orange Mound and East Memphis early Monday morning.

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Park Ave. and Inez St. in Orange Mound.

Police say one person was shot and taken to the Regional Medical Center.

There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. at Kimball Ave. and Robin Hood Ln. in East Memphis.

That victim was also taken to the Regional Medical Center.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests in either case.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about these crimes.