Modular home community reopens after it was destroyed in historic flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Six years after historic rain inundated the Mid-South, one complex is back up and open for business.

We can’t forget those images of the historic floods of 2011, wiping out the Memphis Mobile City off Thomas Street.

Since then the developer for the property had to overhaul where the manufactured homes were built…and they’re finally open to live in.

The new development is called the Memphis Blues Community.

Right now there are 25 homes with 13 families living in the gated community.

Residents who live there now are confident there won't be flooding issues in the future.

"It’s really nice out here, it’s beautiful," said resident Eddie Graff.

The images of the devastation of the Mid-South water-logged by historic flooding in 2011 are almost unbelievable.

It was so bad an entire mobile home community was wiped out.

The shiny, new modular homes exist now because UMH Properties invested $2 million in site preparation to once again bring the subdivision to life, partly by moving large amounts of dirt to raise the site.

"They brought all that down here, and it’s five feet in some places and it goes as high as eight feet. And then you add two-and-a-half additional feet off the ground where the houses are," said Gina Beasley with UMH Properties.

An official with the Memphis and Shelby County Office of Planning and Development said this is the only residential property he’s aware of that raised its finished floor elevation to be above the 100-foot flood plain.

Beasley said their engineer is comfortable flooding to that extent would not happen again.

"In our opinion we went over and above to hopefully prevent something like that, that devastation from happening again," she said.

Beasley showed WREG where the land was brought up. In the distance the trees show where the old community once sat.

The new modular community officially reopened over the weekend, but residents began moving in several months ago and so far they are pleased with their new home.

"We really like it, it’s nice, it’s clean, it’s safe," said resident Eddie Graff.

The manufactured home community features all rental homes.

The complex plans to expand and add many more homes in the upcoming months.