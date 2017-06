MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man accused of engaging in some inappropriate activity at McDonald’s.

A woman told police she witnessed a man “masturbating at a table in public view” not long after midnight Thursday at the McDonald’s in the 1400 block of Trezevant Street, according to the police report.

Police said the man frequently visits that McDonald’s location.

If you can identify the man in the pictures, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.