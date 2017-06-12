× Man killed in crash on Hernando de Soto Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a crash on the Hernando de Soto Bridge.

First responders were called to the scene on the westbound side of the bridge around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said Jeep Wrangler hit a stalled Toyota Camry, which crushed the victim.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Only the left lane is open at this time on the westbound side. The scene is expected to be cleared by 6 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.