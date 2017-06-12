LeMoyne-Owen faculty members vote ‘no confidence’ in president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Faculty members at LeMoyne Owen College are making their unhappiness with the college's president known.

"It pretty much boils down to change," said board of trustees chairman Bob Simpson.

That's what Simpson has to say about the recent complaints by faculty members at LeMoyne-Owen College. Nearly all of the 51 full-time faculty members told Simpson in March they are dissatisfied with President Dr. Andrea Lewis Miller.

Recently, the faculty voted they have no confidence in Miller.

Dr. Miller took office there almost two years ago and is the first female president at the college.

"[She] probably is the best thing to happen to LeMoyne-Owen in many years," said Simpson.

However, faculty members argue she has unfair hiring and firing methods.

Simpson says it comes down to lack of funds, and some positions and activities have to be consolidated and low-performing workers replaced.

"What's happening in all industries, any opportunity you have, you try to do something to reduce your costs."

He said the college was struggling before Dr. Miller became president.

"We don't think we can survive in this era, in this time frame, unless we do make the necessary change to be more relevant."

He says they're reviewing some of their protocol after seeing the faculty complaints. He also says the board of trustees sent some guiding principles to faculty members over two weeks ago for their review.

"I think in general people are concerned about the school and the future."

The chairman said being part of programs like Tennessee Reconnect will help raise their enrollment numbers.

We tried to speak with the president and faculty members today, but were told no one else was available.