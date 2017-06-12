Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with passengers on Delta flight

ATLANTA — Some airline passengers in Atlanta got a big surprise on their flight.

Former President Jimmy Carter was flying from Atlanta to Washington on Thursday.

As he boarded the plane, he shook hands with everyone on board.

One of those passengers posted a video of the encounter to Twitter and it was re-tweeted almost 7,000 times.

He said it was obvious the former commander-in-chief genuinely loves people and the experience was “a nice reprieve from the current political theater.”