Family makes emotional plea as 2-year-old Laylah clings to life at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is desperate for answers after their 2-year-old was shot in the head during a road rage incident.

The family of Laylah Washington took to social media on Monday, pleading with the community to share the video showing the tragic outcome of violence – the little girl, just a toddler, fighting for her life at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Her family not sure if she is going to make it.

According to police, it all started over the weekend when Laylah’s mother went to pick up her sons from work in the 6700 block of Winchester Road.

While waiting, an erratic driver almost hit her car, leading her to yell at the man.

With her kids in the car, the family was suddenly the target of gunfire.

Two-year-old Laylah was shot in the head and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

In the video posted Monday, the family said all they want now is for those behind the senseless act to face justice.

They hope seeing the video of the girl clinging to life will spur someone to come forward.

If you know anything about Laylah’s case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.​

