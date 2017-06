× Eastbound lanes of Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The eastbound lanes of Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road are currently closed.

According to TDOT, an accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Drivers are being detoured off the highway and onto alternate routes.

Avoid the area if you can.

CLOSED: Bill Morris Pkwy EB @ Hack Cross Rd. pic.twitter.com/YQrNDk3si3 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 12, 2017