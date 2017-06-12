× Delta, Bank of America end sponsorship of play over President Trump killing scene

NEW YORK — Bank of America and Delta Airlines are no longer sponsoring one theater company’s production after they decided to use a President Donald Trump look-alike for the role of Julius Caesar.

“Julius Caesar” tells a fictionalized story of a powerful, popular Roman leader who is assassinated by senators who fear he is becoming a tyrant. It is set in ancient Rome, but many productions have costumed the characters in modern dress to give it a present-day connection.

The Public Theater decided to dress their Caesar like the President, the Associated Press reported.

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,” the Associated Press reported the release as saying. “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste.”

The decision is effective immediately, they added.

Several hours later, Bank of America also announced its decision to stop sponsoring the production.

“The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in such a way that was intended to provoke and offend,” the bank said in a tweet. “Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it.”

The production began back in May and will run through June 18.