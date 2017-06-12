× City Watch Alert issued for missing 60-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 60-year-old woman.

Ida Warren was reported missing on Sunday from the 3800 block of Schoolfield.

Police said the last person to see Warren was a home care nurse who checked on the victim last Tuesday.

Warren told her she was going to the store and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She was possibly heading to the Kroger at Frayser and Gangeline or Mt. Terrace and Corning.

Police said the victim does have a medical condition and needs her medication.

If you see Warren, call Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.