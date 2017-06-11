× Teen missing for about a week, possibly last seen leaving Walmart with man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who left home about a week ago.

Memphis Police issued a City Watch alert for Tai’yanna Strong. She is considered endangered.

According to the alert, Tai’yanna left her home on Otsego Drive about a week ago, and no one has heard from her since.

She may have been seen at the Walmart on Whitten Road Friday morning, leaving with a man in his late teens to early 20s. The alert said she had a fresh, deep scratch on her neck and seemed nervous.

Tai’yanna is described as a 5-foot-8, 130-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. The man she may have been seen with is described as a 5-foot-10 black man who has a muscular build, is clean shaven and has a curly fade hairstyle. The vehicle is described as a gray or black car with tinted windows and chrome rims.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.