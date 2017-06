× Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are trying to find the driver who hit a pedestrian Sunday afternoon.

Police said a blue 1996 Ford Crown Victoria hit a pedestrian near Danny Thomas Boulevard and Adams Avenue.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver fled the scene. The car has front end and windshield damage, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.