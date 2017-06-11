× Man turns himself in for murder in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A man is locked up, accused of killing another man at a Blytheville car wash.

Officers were called to a shooting at the Sunbath Carwash around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said they found a man lying next to a vehicle in the car wash area with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, Deandre Love, 28, was airlifted to Regional Medical Center but died at the hospital, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Travis Lamar Reed, 27, and issued a warrant for his arrest on the charge of first-degree murder.

According to the Blytheville Courier News, Reed turned himself in to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning.