Blazing semi-truck shuts down interstate

ARKANSAS — A semi-truck flipped and caught fire on I-40 in Saint Francis County, Arkansas.

Austin Cooper shared drone video of the crash with us.

The 18-wheeler was burning in the middle of the interstate in a construction zone, with thick black smoke coming from that fire.

The accident stopped traffic in both directions of I-40, the scene too dangerous to let any cars get close.

Several people called us saying they were in traffic that was not moving for more than an hour.

State police have not said if anyone was hurt.

Police are warning all drivers to avoid I-40 between West Memphis and Forrest City. Find an alternate route if you can.