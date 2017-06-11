× At least 3 shot during party at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots rang out in the middle of a party at a Memphis apartment complex Saturday night, sending four people to the hospital.

It happened at the East Street Apartments, just yards away from the MPD Crump police precinct.

Police say one of those victims, an 18-year-old man, is now fighting for his life.

Frank Ford describes what happened outside his door as complete chaos.

He says he was inside listening to music around 10 p.m. when he heard what he thought were fireworks.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!” he said. “Everybody’s running, hiding, ducking and stuff.”

He says he heard about seven gunshots and then saw four people lying on the ground.

One man was screaming for help.

Police say at least three of those people had been shot: an 18-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman.

The fourth victim was already on her way to the hospital when police arrived, so it’s unclear whether she was shot or injured during the confusion.

Investigators say it all started over a party.

A man inside the apartment where it happened was hesitant to go on camera Sunday morning, but he told WREG a man he didn’t even know started shooting at people after being turned away.

“These kids. They fight, they have to go get a gun now,” Ford said. “When we were coming up, we didn’t have to go get no gun. We fight, we’re friends. The generation now, you whoop me, I go get a gun. It’s crazy.”

Ford – who has lived here for about six years – tells us he’s not used to dodging bullets in his own apartment, right across the street from the police station.

“This part here, we’ve never had nothing like that ever happen,” he said.

His advice for kids – put the guns down.

“Let’s do something other than start battling,” he said. “Put your mind to something else. What they’re doing is only causing more problems.”

So far, police haven’t named a suspect or given a description of the gunman.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.