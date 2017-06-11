× 2-year-old shooting victim brought to fire house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 2-year-old has been shot.

Police said a man brought his 2-year-old daughter to the fire house in the 6600 block of Winchester Road. The toddler had a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Police believe the shooting happened down the road from the fire house in the 6700 block of Winchester, but it’s unclear what exactly happened.

Police were told the suspect is in a black Toyota Camry and was last seen heading south on Kirby Parkway.