Over 700,000 spaghetti,meatball products recalled due to mislabeling

WASHINGTON — According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling over 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products being recalled are:

14.75-oz. cans with the label “Libby’s Spaghetti And Meatballs Mad With Pork, Chicken, And Beef In Tomato Sauce”

14.75-oz. cans with the label “Del Pino’s Spaghetti & Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken, And Beef In Tomato Sauce”

14.75-oz cans with the label “Hy-Top Spaghetti And Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken, And Beef In Tomato Sauce”

14.75-oz cans with the label “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken, And Beef In Tomato Sauce”

14.75-oz cans with the label “Essential Everyday Spaghetti With Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken, And Beef In Tomato Sauce”

and 14.75-oz cans with the label “Chef Boyardee Mini pasta shells & Meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken, and Beef in Tomato Sauce”

The establishment number on the products is EST> 794M located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the recall, the problem was discovered on June 6 when the company was notified by an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs used in the product had potentially undeclared milk.

No reports of issues due to the products have been reported. If you are concerned about an injury or illness contact a healthcare provider.

If you have purchased any of these products FSIS urges you not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra customer service at 1 (866) 213-1245.