Former boy scout leader under arrest for sexual indecency and child pornography charges

MARION, Ark. -- Marion Police have arrested a former boy scout leader and charged her with sexual indecency with a child and computer child pornography.

WREG spoke with a man who said he did boy scout training with Christina McCafferty.

He said he always thought McCafferty was caring but now thinks she was looking for vulnerable children.

"At the time I thought she was trying to help. At the time she told me this boy comes from a single-parent household," he said. “She was sending messages trying to work her way into something physical or sexual.”

He said he knew of at least two potential victims.

Cub Scouts Troop 172 Scoutmaster Jason Goodbar told WREG in a message that “she was removed as a registered leader over three months ago so whatever has happened was not while she was a registered leader with [Boy Scouts of America]."

"Our prayers are with the individuals involved,” Goodbar added.

“That’s one reason I haven’t completely lost faith in the scouts,” the man said. “As soon as they had any knowledge that anything was going on they separated her away from all activity.”

But he said he wanted justice for the victims.

"What I really want these boys to take from me talking to y'all is there will be an adult to have their back and step up and do the right thing," he said.

He said he wanted them to know they're protected.

No one answered the door at McCafferty's home Saturday. Jail records showed she had not yet posted bond.