Convicted child rapist, accused killer released from jail one day after arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- An accused killer is back on the streets just one day after being arrested on murder and aggravated burglary charges.

Police say Terrance Wilks, of Whitehaven, brutally attacked his 69-year-old neighbor in April and left her for dead.

Investigators found her body after loved ones reported not seeing her for days.

As WREG uncovered, Wilks has a long and disturbing history of violence.

The 44-year-old has spent much of his life in prison.

Court documents show he served 18 years for raping a child in 1994, which landed him on the sex offender registry, classified as a violent offender.

Just six months after being released, investigators say he attacked and strangled his next-door neighbor, Sherlaine Rowe, in her own home.

"When I found out, I was shocked," said Rowe's brother Percy Porter. "I just couldn't believe it."

The following month, court documents show Wilks tried to break into another home on his street, attempting to force open the door as a teen girl inside struggled to keep it closed.

Wednesday, he was arrested on first-degree murder and aggravated burglary charges in connection to those two cases.

But by Thursday, he was a free man after posting a $25,000 bond.

Less than two months after her murder, Rowe's brother said the family is doing their best to get through it.

"It's been rough, "Porter said. "But you know, when you get lemons, you make lemonade. We are not going to let that hold us down. We just can't do that, we're bigger than that."

Rowe was a volunteer in Winchester Elementary School’s 'Grandma' program, helping out in the kindergarten classes.

"She was a shining light," said kindergarten teacher Aneesa Burford. "She would come and then, 'There's Grandma Rowe!'"

Porter said he's never seen Wilks and has no idea whether he even knew his sister or why he was at her house on the day of her murder.

"That was ridiculous what he did," he said. "That didn't make any sense for him to kill my sister."

WREG stopped by Wilks’ house Saturday morning, but a man who looked like Wilks answered the door and promptly slammed it before we had a chance to ask a single question.

Wilks is scheduled to appear in court June 16.