Standoff suspect indicted in separate carjacking case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man involved in a nine-hour standoff with police has been indicted in a separate carjacking case, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

On May 17, 20-year-old Dennis Compton allegedly stole a Minnesota woman’s Hyundai as she pulled into a motel on Lamar Avenue.

The vehicle was later recovered on East Holmes Road.

In this case, he’s facing carjacking and the employment of a firearm charges.

His bond was set at $150,000.

But Compton has multiple other charges pending.

He was recently wanted for intentionally running into two police cars and stealing trucks out of Southaven, among other crimes.

Police said he’s also connected to a near-nine hour standoff in October he got away from.

On June 4, police finally located him after his ex-girlfriend called police saying he broke into his her home and threatened to kill her, a police document said.

He turned himself in following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.