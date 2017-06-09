Rescue crew pulls Ashton the kitten from storm drain

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A kitten is safe and sound after being rescued by local authorities in West Memphis, Arkansas.

According to the Fire Chief Jeffrey Jones, a concerned resident called animal control after a kitten became trapped in a storm drain on Shoppingway near North Avalon.

An officer tried reaching into the drain, but was unable to safely pull the scared animal out.

Rescue personnel were then forced to open a manhole of the opposite side of the street and crawl through a 24 inch pipe to retrieve the kitten.

Chief Jeffrey Jones said the cat, who they named Ashton, is safe and sound.