President: Comey's testimony provided 'total and complete vindication'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump broke his silence, taking to Twitter to respond to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Early Friday morning, the President tweeted, “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

In his testimony, Comey was clear that the President was never an explicit subject of the Russia probe — but he also said Trump’s private comments led him to tell his Justice Department colleagues they needed to be careful.

Comey disclosed Thursday that he provided the content of memos regarding meetings between himself and the President to a friend, who then disseminated the information to the media.

Trump’s outside lawyer insisted Thursday that it was Comey who lied when he detailed conversations between himself and the President, raising the suggestion that Comey committed perjury while testifying under oath.