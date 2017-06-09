× Organizations to bring new bike share program to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization is hoping to implement a new bike share system to the city of Memphis.

On Friday, Explore Bike Share announced they have partnered with B-Cycle and plan to bring 600 bikes to the Mid-South, creating the largest bike share system of its kind in the nation.

B-Cycle currently operates 1,250 bike share stations and over 10,000 bikes in 43 communities.

The service will be available across the city of Memphis.

“From its inception, Explore Bike Share has vowed to prioritize neighborhood needs, utilizing the system to serve all of Memphis—not just where the city sees density on a map,” said Roshun Austin, Explore Bike Share board member and President/CEO of The Works, Inc.

The bike share program will also provide transportation to those who need it.

“I am 100% behind the vision of Explore Bike Share and its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, equitable option for our citizens to experience and enjoy Memphis’ public spaces. Bike share will not only expand transportation options and health benefits for our residents, but it will also expand connections and perspectives between our neighborhoods,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

The sites for bike stations has not been finalized yet.

Leaders said they also have to close the current capital funding gap before moving forward.