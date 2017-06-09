Memphis man indicted on vehicular homicide charges for a one-car crash last year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Country District Attorney office has indicted Memphis man on reckless vehicular homicide charges following a one-car crash last year.
28-year-old Travis Brownlee was driving the car when the car lost control and struck a utility pole and then went head-on into a drainage ditch.
Brownlee was also indicted on charges of driving on a suspended license.
Two other passengers were in the car with Brownlee.
27-year-old Tequoia Scales was killed when the car crashed.
The other passenger was treated at the hospital for non-critical injuries.
According to the indictment, Brownlee is free on $20,000 bond.