Memphis man indicted on vehicular homicide charges for a one-car crash last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Country District Attorney office has indicted Memphis man on reckless vehicular homicide charges following a one-car crash last year.

28-year-old Travis Brownlee was driving the car when the car lost control and struck a utility pole and then went head-on into a drainage ditch.

Brownlee was also indicted on charges of driving on a suspended license.

Two other passengers were in the car with Brownlee.

27-year-old Tequoia Scales was killed when the car crashed.

The other passenger was treated at the hospital for non-critical injuries.

According to the indictment, Brownlee is free on $20,000 bond.