Memphis Fire Department are searching for suspects in car fires

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Fire Department is looking for information for three suspects involved in setting cars on fire at 3596 Winchester Cove.

According to MFD, three cars were intentionally set on fire on May 29, resulting in $5,000 worth of damage.

There was also two other cars intentionally set on fire on June 8, resulting in $3,500 worth of damage, according to the MFD release.

MFD have also released video surveillance of three suspects.

The video shows two people get out of the car and walked over to the parking area of AMCO Transmission, where the fires were intentionally set.

The third person stayed in the car.

This is still an active case, and police are still following several leads.

If you have any information regarding the suspects involved in the car fires contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.