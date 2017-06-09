Man stabbed, beaten downtown over alleged n-word use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man was beaten with a tree limb and then stabbed by three men around 3 p.m. Thursday at the downtown park labelled “Fourth Bluff,” according to witnesses.

One witness told police she heard one of the attackers say of the victim, “He shouldn’t have called me an n-word.”

“I heard that too, but that’s still no reason to beat somebody to death,” said Trevor Hart.

Hart said he arrived at the park just in time to see the victim being loaded onto a stretcher.

Another witness told police he heard one of the suspects yell, “I’m going to kill you!”

“Looks like they tried because he was wrapped up pretty good,” said Hart.

Police say the victim was stabbed in his left hand after one of the suspects pulled out a knife.

Before that happened, Larry Bhchan said he saw the men kick and punch the victim, and even beat him with a tree limb.

“They were chasing each other around trying to kill each other,” said Bhchan.

Park goers said they were surprised to hear about the attack in one of the city’s most popular parks.

“Especially in the middle of downtown. You would think it would be safe in an area like this,” said William Parks.

Tommie Phillips, Chadwick Lilly and Odell Fleming were arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Fleming was also charged with evading arrest.

WREG discovered Fleming is a registered sex offender, who, in 2008, was arrested for rape and was arrested for sexual battery in both 2006 and 1994.

All three men will face a judge Monday morning.