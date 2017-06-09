× Lace Me Up shorts the newest trend in men’s fashion

LOS ANGELES — First it was the rompers for men, now a new trend adds a little lace to a man’s wardrobe.

Believe it or not, the Lace Me Up shorts from Hologram City have already sold out during its first pre-sale.

They did so well in fact that the company is planning on having a second sale.

For those brave enough, they even have the matching shirt to go with your new shorts.

According to CW33, Hologram City is no stranger to pushing the boundaries when it comes to men’s fashion.