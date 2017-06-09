× Gibson 5k, Night at the Lorraine to close streets downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are some road closures this weekend in the downtown area that drivers need to know about.

Starting at 3 p.m., Butler Avenue, Huling Avenue and St. Martin Street will all be closed to prepare for the National Civil Rights Museum’s Night at the Lorraine event.

Those roads will be closed until midnight.

Portions of Riverside Drive, Beale Street, South 4th Street, East Pontotoc Avenue, South Second Street, G.E. Patterson Avenue, South Front Street and West Georgia Avenue will also be closed for the annual Gibson 5k race.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. with the race starting at 7 p.m.

Runners may only take up one lane on some streets, but please use caution if you are in the area.

Plan to take an alternate route if you can.