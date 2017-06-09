Four men indicted in Parkway Village murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men have been indicted in the murder of a 29-year-old man in Parkway Village.

Jonathan Smith, D’Quevion Brown, Marchello Gardner and Derrick Gradner were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and aggravated robbery following the death of Bertram Thompson.

Authorities said they discovered Thompson dead in February 2016 on Outland Road near Cromwell Street.

He had been shot multiple times.

All of the suspects are being held without bond.